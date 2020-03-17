Florida man pleads not guilty after officials find 78-pounds of meth in van

On Monday, 29-year-old Nicholas James Imhoff from Florida plead not guilty to a federal drug charge after he was caught with 78 pounds of meth on a Montana highway, authorities said.

Authorities say it was the largest amount of meth ever seized in a traffic stop in the state.

Imhoff was traveling rental from Las Vegas and the drugs were found under floor storage compartments in garbage bags, according to police. He told a state trooper that he was headed to North Dakota for “work.”

Imhoff headed back to custody after appearing in federal court in Billings.