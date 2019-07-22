Florida man stabs pregnant woman in the stomach; baby not expected to live

Authorities in Miami are reporting that a pregnant woman most likely will lose her unborn child after a man chased her down with a kitchen knife and stabbed her in the abdomen.

The incident occurred Saturday around 7:00 pm in the area of Northwest 79th Street and 31st Avenue.

According to the report, the suspect, 40-year-old Jeremiah Sneed drove around the area searching for the victim. When he located the victim, he then began following her in his car before chasing her on foot with a kitchen knife. Once Sneed caught up to the victim, he then stabbed her in the abdomen and fled the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition, however, doctors say her unborn baby was seriously injured due to the incident and most likely will not survive.

Sneed was later located by police and taken into custody. He has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery on a pregnant victim with a deadly weapon and taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center where he is currently being held without bound.

The relationship between Sneed and the victim is unclear.