Florida Man Sues Airline Over Son’s Alleged Sexual Assault

A Florida man is suing an airline, alleging that one of its employees sexually assaulted his six-year-old son while the unaccompanied minor was traveling from Brazil back to the state.

The father filed the negligence lawsuit Monday against LATAM Airlines in federal court in Orlando. The complaint states that the airline did not train and supervise its employees.

In addition, the lawsuit claims that the flight attendant misplaced the boy’s travel documents, making him unable to board a Florida-bound flight.

The boy was then put up at a hotel, where the alleged assault took place.

LATAM Airlines released a statement that it is taking the situation seriously.