Florida Man Trespassing at Mar-a-Lago Prefers Jail to Seeing Parents

A man accused of trespassing near Mar-a-Lago late last week reportedly told police he would rather go to jail than see his parents.

Palm Beach Police arrested 38-year-old Allen Cox for trespassing after issuing a warning on Thursday.

According to the arrest report, a Palm Beach Police received a call about a suspicious man on the property around 4:30 a.m. The caller told police the man appeared to be in his 30s or 40s, was wearing a black long sleeve shirt and blue jeans and was hiding between the bushes and privacy wall of the estate.

When police arrived, they found a man walking westbound on Southern Boulevard who matched the description, according to the arrest report. Police identified the man as Cox from a previous encounter they had with him on Feb. 7, when they gave him a written warning for trespassing.

While speaking with police after being given his Miranda rights, Cox said he had been sleeping between the trees and privacy wall outside of the estate so he would be safe, the report states.

He acknowledged being given the trespass warning but added that he preferred jail to seeing his parents.

Cox was released from jail on $500 bond.