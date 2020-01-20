Florida Man Tries to Hire Detective Posing as “Hit Man” to Kill Brother

Authorities say a Florida man tried to hire a hit man to kill his brother and offered him a $160 down payment as part of the deal.

It turned out the “hit man” was really an undercover detective from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Department. As a result, officials have charged 54-year-old Gary Hudge with solicitation to commit murder.

According to reports, Hudge met the detective during a drug investigation, and said that he wanted to hire the undercover detective to kill his brother, 57-year-old Thomas Hudge. The two were having a dispute about financial issues.

Detectives have arrested a St. Pete Beach man after he attempted to hire them to murder his brother. He has been charged with Solicitation for Murder, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Sale of a Controlled Substance.https://t.co/0stU4Ca0aU pic.twitter.com/1CfW5pVjo5 — Pinellas SO (@SheriffPinellas) January 17, 2020

Investigators say the suspect provided several Michigan addresses where his brother could be found and offered .25-caliber handgun and a bus ticket, along with the cash.

Gary Hudge was arrested last Thursday and is jailed on $62,000 bail. He is also facing two drug charges.

It is unknown whether an attorney is representing him.