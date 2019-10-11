Florida man uses dating site to lure woman to park before raping her

Police in Miami-Dade have arrested a 21-year-old man who reportedly used a dating site to lure and a woman to a park and rape her.

According to the report, Joanka Ortiz and the victim reportedly became acquainted through the dating app in January and decided to meet up.

The two met at Black Point Park & Marina and sometime during the encounter, Ortiz reportedly bent the victim over a table under a park pavilion and forced her to have sex with him.

According the police, the victim then pushed Ortiz off of her and asked to go home.

When authorities contacted Ortiz about the incident he confessed to the crime.

He has since been arrested and is facing a sexual battery charge. A judge has set his bond at $5,000 and has requested that he be placed on house arrest after his release.

Officials also say Ortiz was arrested in March after was caught using his phone to video tape up a woman’s skirt when he worked at a Pet Supermarket.