Florida man’s mugshot goes viral after arrest

A Florida man who was arrested on several drug charges has become the latest viral sensation after police shared his mugshot on their Facebook page.

34-year-old Ricky Deeley was arrested in Ocala, Florida Tuesday, along with two others after authorities found drugs, weapons, and drug paraphernalia in their vehicle during a traffic stop.

Officials say they recovered 23 grams of methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, 20 Methylin pills, a digital scale and a handgun inside the vehicle. It was also reported that Deeley had been driving with a suspended license.

Once the Marion County Sheriff’s Office posted about the arrest, their post was shared more than 7,000 times due to Deeley’s photo.

Despite his new found fame, Deeley and his accomplices,20-year-old Katlyn Spruill, and 20- year-old Logan Tindale were still taken into custody.