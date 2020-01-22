Florida meth suspect caught after hiding under the water in pond

A Florida man who was wanted for trying to sell methamphetamine tried to hide underwater in a pond, police say.

According to the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office a deputy went to look for Daniel Christopher Booth, 36, at his job because he had warrants for his arrest. Upon arriving, Booth made an attempt to disappear and ran away.

The Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office said, “we can only assume that Mr. Booth has seen one too many action movies and thought he could hide from the K9 teams from Suwannee CI and Mayo CI by hiding under the water in a pond.”

Deputies said Booth “didn’t take into account he’s not a fish and had to come up for air and was quickly captured.”

Deputies took Booth to jail on additional charges for attempting to escape.