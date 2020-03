A Florida mother is facing charges after police she left her 2-year-old child in a car while shopping on a hot afternoon.

Witnesses called authorities Saturday afternoon after they saw the girl strapped in the backseat.

When police arrived it took them almost 20 minutes to get the girl out of the car. Police say the temperature in the vehicle was nearly 113 degrees.

Luckily the toddler was unharmed.

Police arrested 20-year-old Marsha Ouwigho and charged her with child neglect.