Florida mom facing possible life sentence after killing teen she accused of molesting daughter

A Florida woman is facing a life-sentence after she killed a teen who she believed molested her daughter several years prior.

43-year-old Connie Serbu was convicted Thursday for the 2016 murder of 18-year-old Xavier Sierra.

According to the report, Serbu contacted the teen and asked him if he wanted to make money by assembling bunk beds.

Serbu then met up the with teen and confronted him about allegations that her young daughter made about Sierra touching her inappropriately when the girl was about five-years-old and he was 12 or 13.

Serbu and her brother, 29-year-old John Vargas armed with two stun guns, two handguns, an ice pick and a potato to silence the gun, then drove the teen to an undeveloped area near the Naples airport where he was then killed.

Vargas was fatally wounded in a struggle for one of the guns as the teen attempted to escape. Serbu then fatally shot the teen in the chest.

During a police interview, Serbu confessed to wanting to kill the teen because her daughter told a babysitter that Sierra inappropriately touched her.

Serbu has been found guilty of second-degree murder and now faces a possible life sentence. Her next hearing is set for Jan. 3rd.

It is unclear if the child’s allegations are true.