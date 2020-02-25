Florida mother arrested after attempting to kill her three children

Authorities in Hialeah are reporting that they have arrested a 31-year-old mother after she attempted to strangle her three young children.

The incident was reported Saturday night on the 1300 block of Palm Avenue.

According to the report, Ailenys Carmenate brought her 6-month-old into a bedroom with her 12-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter and told them to go to bed. She then locked the door and turned out the lights. While the children laid in their beds, they heard Carmenate tell someone on the phone that she killed her 6-month-old.

The older children then found their mother pressing her elbow to the infant’s neck. That’s when the 9-year-old jumped up and began pulling her mother’s hair and biting her in an attempt to stop her.

Carmenate’s boyfriend and the father of the 6-month-old Roy Montano was in the shower at the time, but heard the commotion coming from inside of the room. He then went to go find out what was happening and found that the door was locked.

Eventually the 12-year-old was able to unlock the door and let Montano inside of the room.

When Carmenate saw Montano had gotten into the room, she switched positions and began strangling the 6-month-old with both hands. Montano tried to push Carmenate off of the baby but Carmenate’s grip was so tight that the baby fell with her. Montano was eventually able to free the baby but by that time, the baby was unconscious.

Montano then fled the scene with the baby and the two other children attempted to follow. Carmenate, however, managed to grab the 12-year-old and began strangling him. 9-year-old began fighting her mother and the 12-year-old managed to get away. That’s when Carmenate began strangling the 9-year-old. Eventually the 9-year-old was also able to escape.

The 6-month-old was said to have suffered a head injury and had strangulation marks around her neck while the 9-year-old suffered similar marks.

Carmenate was immediately taken into custody. She has since been taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center where she faces charges of child abuse, kidnapping and attempted murder.