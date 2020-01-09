Florida mother of dead 5-year-old enters not guilty plea

A Jacksonville mother was arrested and charged with 3 felonies in connection to the disappearance of her 5-year-old daughter back in November.

Authorities discovered the remains of the child near Alabama during a multi-state search. Williams was arrested during the search, but then was hospitalized after authorities say she attempted to kill herself.

On Wednesday, 27-year-old Brianna Williams entered a plea of not guilty on two counts child neglect and one count of lying to law enforcement officers.

Her bond is set at $1 million.