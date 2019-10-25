Florida mother reported missing after failing to pick up son from school

The Osceola County sheriff’s office is currently searching for a mother who was only discovered to be missing after she failed to pick up her child from school.

Officials say Nicole Montalvo was last seen Monday around 5:00 pm when she dropped her son off to his father’s and grandparent’s home on Hixon Avenue in St. Cloud.

Montalvo was then reported missing Tuesday after she failed to pick up her son after school and school officials could not reach her.

Police say Montalvo’s phone has been turned off and that those who know Montalvo say it’s uncharacteristic of her to just disappear.

They also reported that Montalvo’s car was found abandoned on Big Sky Boulevard which is about 8-miles from where she was last seen.

Due to the suspicious circumstances surrounding Montalvo’s disappearance authorities have begun collecting evidence from the grandparent’s home, that sits on a 5-acre lot and includes a pond.

.@OsceolaSheriff let us closer to the house. Nicole Montalvo was last seen Monday dropping her son off here. She hasn’t been seen since & deputies say her disappearance is suspicious. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/1Xv5YqxihW — Amanda Castro (@AmandaNews6) October 24, 2019

Montalvo is described as a white woman with black hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray shirt.

If you have any information about Montalvo’s disappearance you are asked to contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222.