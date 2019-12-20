Florida officer accidentally shoots himself while trying to shoot dog

A Davie police officer is recovering from a bullet wound after he accidentally shot himself while trying to shoot a dog that ran at him.

The incident was reported early Friday morning in the area of Northeast 116th Street and 12th Avenue.

Authorities say they were called to the area around 2:30 am and when the officer got out of his vehicle, a dog ran towards him.

The officer immediately drew his weapon and instinctively put out his other hand in front of him to protect himself from the dog. The officer then fired the gun and accidentally shot himself in the hand.

Another officer on the scene used a belt to tie off the wound until emergency officials arrived.

The officer was taken to an area hospital for treatment on what was described as non life-threatening injuries.

The dog was said to have gazed by the bullet but was said to be in good condition.