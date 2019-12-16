Florida Officer arrested after demanding cash to ignore violations

A Miami Beach police officer has been arrested after an investigation found that he demanded payment from a civilian to ignore parking violations.
Officials say the owner of a valet company contacted them after officer Dante Zirio began demanding $1,000 a month from the company in exchange for overlooking parking violations.
During the investigation, the owner of the company met with Zirio and videotaped the exchange of $750.
Zirio was then arrested on Saturday.
He is now facing several charges including extortion, bribery and accepting an unlawful compensation.
A disciplinary hearing is scheduled for Monday.
While authorities believe Zirio may have acted alone, they are continuing their investigation to make sure no other officers where involved.