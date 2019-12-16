Florida Officer arrested after demanding cash to ignore violations

A Miami Beach police officer has been arrested after an investigation found that he demanded payment from a civilian to ignore parking violations.

Officials say the owner of a valet company contacted them after officer Dante Zirio began demanding $1,000 a month from the company in exchange for overlooking parking violations.

During the investigation, the owner of the company met with Zirio and videotaped the exchange of $750.

Zirio was then arrested on Saturday.

He is now facing several charges including extortion, bribery and accepting an unlawful compensation.

A disciplinary hearing is scheduled for Monday.

While authorities believe Zirio may have acted alone, they are continuing their investigation to make sure no other officers where involved.