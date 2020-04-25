Florida parents caught selling free meals from school

The Hillsborough County School District is helping families during the coronavirus pandemic by allowing families to pick up free food once a week at 147 locations in the county.

Recently the district said they did not have enough food for students due to some “greedy” people who were visiting multiple sites to receive free food and then selling the meals on social media for a profit. The meals included one pound of lunch meat, a loaf of bread, milk, juice and other snacks.

“A few of our community members would go to multiple sites and take food from children and seek to build their financial portfolio on the children who did not have food today,” said Superintendent Addison Davis.

The district says they will be changing its protocols to make sure people don’t take advantage.

From now on, parents will now have to give their child’s name and school ID number to school staff in order to pick up food. The district says this will allow staff to keep track of the parents, and will ensure that no one picks up food more than once.

“We want to make sure that children actually get the nutrition they need to be successful during the e learning process,” said Davis.