Florida Pastor Arrested For Holding Church Services

A Florida pastor is under arrest for holding massive church services during the coronavirus outbreak. Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne was arrested Monday after ignoring social distancing orders, and holding a packed service at his Tampa Bay megachurch the day before.

HAPPENING NOW: Sheriff Chronister addresses the media about the packed services held this past weekend at the River of Tampa Bay church in Riverview.#teamhcso pic.twitter.com/5FgxEJAueD — HCSO #teamhcso (@HCSOSheriff) March 30, 2020

The Hillsborough County Sheriff said his “reckless disregard for human life” put hundreds in his congregation at risk.

The county had prohibited gatherings of ten or more. Howard-Browne was charged with unlawful assembly and violation of public health rules.

The preacher was arrested, processed, posted bail and is now at “safe at home.”