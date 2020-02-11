Florida physical therapist accused of sexually assaulting 75-year-old patient

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office say a 30-year-old physical therapist at St. Joseph’s Hospital South in Riverview, Florida sexually assaulted a 75-year-old woman.

Police received a call from the hospital after a nurse working at the hospital said an alarm began to sound in the room of the female patient, and when she went to monitor a live feed camera inside the room to check on the patient, she told police she saw a physical therapist at the hospital, identified as Regginald Jackson, 30, placing his genitals in the patient’s mouth.

Officials arrested and charged Jackson with sexual battery on Monday. Police say he did not answer any questions.

Detectives believe there could be other patients who are victims.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information on prior incidents involving Jackson to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200 or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477) to report a tip anonymously.