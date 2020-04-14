Florida prison inmates will make face masks for their correctional officers

The Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) announced that Florida inmates will be making cloth face masks for correctional officers as the number of inmates with COVID-19 continues to go up.

Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) and Prison Rehabilitative Industries and Diversified Enterprises (PRIDE) will be making cloth face masks using the CDC’s templates.

“It’s critical we take all precautions necessary to minimize the potential risk to the inmate population and staff charged with their care and custody,” FDC Secretary Mark Inch said.

The release says the masks will first be distributed to correctional officers, probation officers and staff in high-risk geographic areas of the state. After that the masks will go to institutions which have large at-risk inmate populations.

Prisons are currently a hotspot for coronavirus infections due to the overcrowded living conditions.