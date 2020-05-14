Florida Sales Tax Holiday Set to Return for Hurricane Preparations

It’s that time of year again. Hurricane season is just weeks away, which means supplies and other preparations are top-of-mind.

The good news is the Florida sales tax holiday, which exempts taxes for certain supplies, will return from May 29 through June 4.

“Natural disasters can cause hardship and challenges for Floridians. In the last few years, hurricanes and tropical storms have inflicted severe damage on our state,” said Jim Zingale, Executive Director of the Florida Department of Revenue, in a news release.

He continues, “I hope consumers will use the disaster preparedness sales tax holiday to gather supplies. It’s always a good idea to be prepared before disaster strikes.”

The Atlantic hurricane season begins June 1.

Florida’s sales tax holiday was passed by the Florida Legislature and was signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

This document provides more information on which purchases apply:

More information can also be found at floridarevenue.com/disasterprep.