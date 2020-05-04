Florida Schools and Colleges Not part of Phase One Re-opening

The phase-one re-opening of Florida begins today, but that does not include schools and colleges. Students will continue to learn on-line at least until the fall.

Palm Beach State College is a public college in Lake Worth, Florida. It has five campuses which won’t be opening until the fall due to COVID-19.

Palm Beach State College President Ava L. Parker is the first female president in the history of the institution, which opened in 1933 as Florida’s first public community college. She says the majority of courses are now being offered on-line except for classes such as welding which simply can’t be taught on a computer.

The College now offers more than 130 programs of study, including bachelor’s and associate degrees, professional certificates and career training. Serving 49,000 students annually. Those students who are graduating in the fall will be able to take part in a virtual graduation and then a formal ceremony will be held in August.

Parker says that face-to-face learning will resume in the fall as well.

Under President Parker’s stewardship, the college opened in 5th campus in Loxahatchee Groves in 2016 and reached its highest enrollment in the institution’s history.

Parker also wants students to know that Palm Beach State College has received federal funds that she can pass on to students in need. Listen to the full interview with Ava Parker here.