Florida Senator Marco Rubio to Head Senate Intelligence Committee

Senator Marco Rubio is taking over the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Florida Republican will serve as acting chairman in Richard Burr’s absence.

Senator Rubio chosen as acting Intelligence Committee chairman https://t.co/OB80CrEWiy pic.twitter.com/mQmCL6nmbd — Reuters U.S. News (@ReutersUS) May 19, 2020

North Carolina’s Burr stepped down last week while the feds investigate his stock trades ahead of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rubio’s first day in charge will be Tuesday.