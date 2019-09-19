Florida Senators Propose Law to Let Canadian Snowbirds Stay Longer

Two senators are introducing legislation they believe will help boost Florida’s tourism industry.

U.S. Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott announced on Thursday that they have introduced the Canadian Snowbirds Act.

If approved, it would allow some Canadian citizens to spend up to eight months a year in the U.S, which is two months longer than they are currently allowed to stay.

Canadian citizens who are over age 50 and either own or rent a residence in the U.S. would be able to remain for up to 240 days per year. However, they would still be prohibited from working for American employers or seeking any kind of public assistance while in the U.S.

Under the current laws, Canadian citizens who stay in the U.S. for more than six months per year are considered U.S. residents for tax purposes. To that end, they are required to pay U.S. federal income taxes on all income they earn during that year, no matter in which country it is earned.

Canadians visiting Florida contribute more than $6.5 billion per year to our state’s economy, according to the Canadian Embassy.

Senator Scott says, “Last year, Florida welcomed a record 126 million visitors, including 3.5 million visitors from Canada. When we welcome visitors to our state, our communities thrive, businesses grow, and job opportunities are created for Florida families.”

“This bill will be a huge boost to our state’s economy,” adds Senator Rubio.

Approximately 3.5 million Canadians visited Florida last year, reports VISIT Florida.