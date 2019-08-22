Florida Serial Killer of Gay Men To Be Executed Tonight

(Raiford, FL) — A Florida serial killer will be put to death tonight 25 years after committing his first murder.

Gary Ray Bowles, nicknamed the I-95 killer, murdered six men from Daytona Beach to Maryland in 1994.

Bowles is scheduled to be executed at 6:00 pm Eastern time at the Florida State Prison in Union County.

The 57-year-old was convicted of killing six gay men over eight months starting in 1994.

Even though he was in a relationship with a woman, Bowles spent most of his time picking up men in gay bars in Daytona Beach for oral sex.

Bowles had a similar method of operation that helped link him to the killings. He would shove things down the throat of his victim such as a tightly rolled towel, a sex toy or leaves and dirt.