Florida Set to Join Electronic Voter Info Network by 2020

Florida is joining 29 other states that are part of an electronic network which is intended to maintain the integrity of voter rolls.

According to elections officials, the Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC) could potentially help local election officials verify existing registration records and detect duplicate registrations to avoid issues at the polls.

In making the announcement Wednesday, Governor Ron DeSantis said that he expects our state to join the program before the 2020 election.

He also estimated that between 4 million to 5 million Floridians are not registered to vote. However, DeSantis emphasized that our state would be conducting outreach to register new voters only because it is an ERIC requirement, adding, “People spend big money trying to get voters registered. If it was just as easy to send them a postcard in the mail and fill it out, well, that would make it much easier. And typically you’ve [actually] got to do more outreach than that.”

Florida, which currently has more than 13.4 million registered voters, would be the largest member of ERIC.

The state’s entry to the program follows the release earlier this year of the Mueller Report, which alleged that Russians hacked electronic voter registration records in two Florida counties ahead of the 2016 election.