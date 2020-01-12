Florida Shopping Cart Bandit Takes Wedding Ring, Wallet

Police in Winter Haven, Florida are looking for a thief they say stole more than another woman’s wallet.

The victim apparently turned away from her cart for a moment at a Publix store late last week.

That is when the other woman grabbed the victim’s wallet from the shopping cart.

Photo courtesy: Winter Haven Police Department/Facebook

According to police, the suspect then used the victim’s stolen credit card at various locations around town, including 7-Eleven and Dollar General.

The woman’s wallet also contained her husband’s wedding ring. He has been hospitalized for more than a month, and she placed the ring in her wallet for safekeeping.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 226-TIPS.

