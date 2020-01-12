Florida Shopping Cart Bandit Takes Wedding Ring, Wallet

Police in Winter Haven, Florida are looking for a thief they say stole more than another woman’s wallet.

The victim apparently turned away from her cart for a moment at a Publix store late last week.

That is when the other woman grabbed the victim’s wallet from the shopping cart.

According to police, the suspect then used the victim’s stolen credit card at various locations around town, including 7-Eleven and Dollar General.

The woman’s wallet also contained her husband’s wedding ring. He has been hospitalized for more than a month, and she placed the ring in her wallet for safekeeping.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 226-TIPS.