All lanes on I-95 north and south are closed at mile marker 107 between Kanner and Martin Highway following the shooting death of a Florida Highway Patrol trooper Wednesday.

Details of what led to the shooting have not been released and the road will remain closed while police investigate.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area and to use the Florida Turnpike instead.

This is a developing story