Florida teacher accused of kicking student wit autism

Police are currently investigating an incident in which a Pompano Beach elementary school teacher allegedly kicked a 5-year-old boy with autism.

The father of the 5-year-old, Michael Faloney, told reporters that McNab Elementary School staff members informed him about the incident. The allegation was made anonymously last week by a person who reported seeing the teacher put his foot on the child’s face while he was napping on the ground.

School staff members also told Faloney that Child Protective Services were called and pictures were taken to document any marks.

A Broward County Public Schools spokesperson has since released a statement on the incident: “The school is communicating and working with the family and will take the administrative actions that are deemed appropriate.”