Florida teacher arrested and charged in alleged sexual relationship with student

A Doral Academy Preparatory School teacher has been arrested for having a alleged sexual relationship with her 15-year-old student that was recorded on video.

Police took Desiree Cartin Rodriguez,27, into custody on Friday after they discovered a video that confirmed the relationship she had with the teen.

Doral Police spokesperson Rey Valdes says “It wasn’t like it was a hidden camera. She was aware that there was video. You can clearly tell by the proximity of her face to the camera that she was aware she was being filmed.” “I’m not going to go into details, but I can tell you it’s graphic and explicit, and we’ll leave it at that,” said Valdes.

Police said Rodriguez, who is married, confessed to the crime and was placed under arrest. She is facing two felony counts of lewd and lascivious assault on a child.

Doral Academy Prep fired her right away.

Police will continue to investigate the incident.