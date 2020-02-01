Florida teacher suspended for using medical marijuana

Reports say Michael Hickman was suspended from teaching after he tested positive for marijuana.

Hickman is a teacher and veteran of the Marines who suffers from PTSD. Officials say he was drug tested after he was hurt from breaking up a fight at the school.

Hickman said he has a prescription for medical marijuana, but the school district said he never disclosed that to them.

The school will continue to pay him while he fights to keep his job.

The school district has a zero tolerance policy, therefore, they fired Hickman right away.