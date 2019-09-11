Florida teen arrested after attempting to hire someone to kill her parents

Officials in Lake County, Florida have arrested a teen who reportedly tried to hire someone to kill her parents.

The teen was arrested Monday after a student from another school informed a school resource officer that one of their friends was paid “a lot of money” to go through with a murder-for-hire plot. The school resource officer then contacted the Lake County Sheriffs Office.

Investigators say the 17-year-old suspect, used a credit card that she stole from her parents to make two transactions totaling $1,300 in an effort to pay for the murders.

The teen first paid a female friend $400 to kill her parents, however, that friend took the money and backed out of the murder plot. The teen suspect then paid a male friend $900 to complete the plot. She then texted the first friend to tell her that she found someone else to go through with the plan and that it was supposed to occur Monday night.

During a police interview with the suspect, the teen admitted that she wanted her parents dead and that she gave two different people money to kill her them.

She additionally admitted that she purchased $100 worth of cocaine with her parent’s credit card.

The teen has since been arrested on two counts of criminal solicitation for murder. It is unclear why she wanted to kill her parents.