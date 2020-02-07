Florida Teen Fatally Overdoses at Teacher Aide’s Apartment

A 20-year-old teaching assistant in Pasco County is accused of possessing fentanyl and heroin, after an 18-year-old man died in her apartment from a potential overdose, according to reports.

Deputies found the drugs and paraphernalia at Marina Deetz’s home during the death investigation. A 17-year-old who was also at the apartment on that day told deputies that Deetz gave him and the 18-year-old fentanyl in exchange for cocaine and $50.

The 17-year-old also told authorities the three of them did the drugs together.

According to WTSP-TV in Tampa, investigators searched the woman’s apartment and found freshly washed dishes, a straw that tested positive for fentanyl, and a rubber container with a substance that tested positive for heroin. They also discovered $50 in her wallet.

Deetz told deputies she lived in the apartment with her boyfriend, who has been in jail since January 27.

She is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession/delivery of controlled substances.