Florida to offer paper applications for unemployment benefits

On Thursday the Executive Director of the Department of Economic Opportunity, Ken Lawson, said that the state of Florida will soon offer paper applications for unemployment claims.

Recently, the number of unemployment applications have soared due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Floridians, in specific, have reported having issues with the unemployment filing process.

Now, Floridians will have the option to print out the paperwork and mail it in.

Lawson said his agency is contracting with an outside vendor to increase call volume, and they’re also working on improving the website with a mobile version.

Get more information about applying for unemployment benefits in Florida, click here or call the Claims Assistance Center at 1-800-204-2418.