Florida Tourism Numbers Are Up in First Half of the Year

Florida’s visitor count continued to increase, bolstered by U.S. and Canadian tourists. Florida had a record 126.98 million visitors in 2018 alone.

Visit Florida, the state’s tourism-marketing agency now faces a challenge. The millions of travelers to Florida during the first six months of the year happened before a cut in state funding took place for the public-private agency. The cut came after several debates where the state House leaders questioned the significance of Visit Florida.

The tourism numbers this year shows 61.2 million people visited from other parts of the United States and Canada.

In May, the Visit Florida Board of Directors slashed payroll by 30 percent and reduced strategic marketing efforts by $17.8 million. Florida, however struggles with overseas numbers regarding visitors. Overseas tourists dropped by 0.5 percent last year and 2 percent in 2017.