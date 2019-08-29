Florida Under State of Emergency as Dorian Strengthens

Hurricane Dorian continues to move away from Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands with 85 mph winds.

If it stays on that path, the storm should move over the Atlantic Ocean east of the Bahamas on Thursday and Friday, when it is predicted to strengthen further as it eyes Florida.

Nearly the entire state is now in the cone, and forecasters think Dorian will make landfall north of Daytona Beach early Morning as a category 3 hurricane with sustained winds of 115 mph and wind gusts of up to 140 mph.

Latest NHC advisory here.

Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency and is now urging Floridians to take precautions as Hurricane Dorian gains strengthens in the Caribbean and continues on a potential path to our state.

President Trump is warning Florida to be prepared as Hurricane Dorian approaches.

The city of West Palm Beach is telling people to get ready for Dorian now as the storm continues to strengthen.

For information on your evacuation zone, emergency plans, stores and gas stations, and shelters in West Palm Beach click here.

The National Hurricane Center says the first effects from Hurricane Dorian could begin in parts of Florida as early as Saturday.

Click here for Palm Beach County preparedness and evacuation zones: