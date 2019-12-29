Florida Waitress Receives $2,000 Christmas Eve Tip

A Florida waitress who had just emptied her bank account to pay for a car repair received quite a Christmas gift from some regulars with whom she had shared her financial issues.

Lynette Baio, who has worked at the Speggtacular in Clearwater for five years, says the couple left her a $2,000 check on Christmas Eve.

Last month, she spent $2,000 on a car repair, and told the couple about it recently, with the holidays approaching. When they came back for dinner on Christmas Eve, they left the check as a tip, with a message that reads, “Merry Christmas and restore your savings. God bless you.”

“They started to walk out and I picked it up and I was like, ‘What?’ and I started crying and he started crying and she starting crying and it was just totally amazing,” Baio says.

Baio used the unexpected tip to buy gifts for family members and friends.

“It’s a Christmas miracle to me,” she adds.