Florida will buy 20,000 acres of Everglades land to prevent oil drilling

Florida governor Ron DeSantis said that Florida will buy 20,000 acres (8,000 hectares) of land in the Everglades to prevent oil drilling in the area.

DeSantis said the deal could cost about $18 million dollars if purchased from Kanter Real Estate LLC, which had obtained approval to move forward for oil drilling.

Chauncey Goss, chairman of the South Florida Water Management District, said the state under DeSantis has been expediting critical restoration projects.

“It’s going to be recognized nationally and internationally as an important step in restoring our Everglades,” Goss said of the Kanter land deal.

The land is home to more than 60 endangered species, including the wood stork.