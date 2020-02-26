Florida woman accused of killing boyfriend by zipping him up in suitcase

Orlando police say a woman is facing murder charges after allegedly zipping up her boyfriend inside a suitcase.

On Monday police responded to a phone call reporting a man, Jorge Torres, 42, dead.

42-year-old Sarah Boone told police she put Torress in a suitcase during a game of hide-and-seek.

Boone said they were drinking alcohol, and she passed out in her bed while he was still in the suitcase.

Investigators searched her phone and found videos showing Torres yelling from inside the suitcase saying he couldn’t breathe. Boone can be heard laughing and saying, “that’s what I feel like when you cheat on me” and yelling obscenities.

She is facing second-degree murder charges.