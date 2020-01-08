Florida woman accused of throwing human feces at landlord

A Florida woman allegedly threw a bucket of human feces at her landlord.

59-year-old Joanne Mercader first told deputies that her landlord first assaulted her with feces, according to an arrest report from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

“She took the poop and she rubbed it on my face,” Mercader told the deputy.

A deputy’s body camera showed her face covered with dried human waste while showing the landlords face dripping with wet feces.

Mercader then changed her story and told deputies she only intended to throw a bucket of water on the landlord.

The deputy said Mercader’s story still didn’t add up. Officials arrested her and charged her with batter on a person over the age of 65.