Florida woman arrested after attempting to kill her children and herself

Police in Gainesville have arrested a 48-year-old woman who they believe attempted to kill her children and herself by ramming a tanker truck that was carrying 330 gallons of gasoline.

The incident occurred Friday around 5:00 pm at 5400 NW 13th St.

According to the incident report, Melissa Gail Mack attempted to drive her van into the truck, however, the driver of the truck swerved to miss Mack and her two children. Mack then made a U-turn and rammed the back of the tank causing her vehicle to catch fire.

She and her two children ages 4-year-old and 6-year-old, were then rescued from the vehicle.

The children were taken to UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital for examination before they were released into the custody of the Florida Department of Children and Families.

Mack was taken to Shands before being turned over to police.

A friend of Mack also told authorities that when she spoke to Mack earlier in the day, Mack told her that she planned to kill herself and the children saying it was “Gods will.”

Mack told authorities that she only remembers bits and pieces of the incident and acknowledged having a conversation with her friend. She, however, would not go into detail about the conversation.

Mack has since been arrested and is facing three counts of attempted murder.