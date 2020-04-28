Florida woman arrested after being accused of renting out other people’s vacation homes

Fort Lauderdale Police arrested a woman who is now charged for grand theft in a vacation rental fraud case.

31-year-old Britnee Laren Theiss posted photos of a house on social media, saying it was for rent, but it was a vacation rental house she did not own.

One man ended up paying Britnee a $1,400 deposit for the room. When the man moved into the home, he found out Britnee was not the actual home owner of the place.

Two other victims also came forward and told police that the same exact situation happened to them.

Fort Lauderdale detective Jesse Gossman, found Britnee and confronted her. At first she lied about to Gossman about her name, but eventually he was able to identify her as Britnee.

She was arrested and taken to jail.

Britnee posted bond and was released in March.