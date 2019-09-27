Florida woman catches duo having sex in her yard

Officials are reporting that they arrested two people outside of a home in Key West after the resident of the home told officials she caught the duo drunk and having sex in her front yard.

The incident was reported Monday afternoon at a home on Margaret st.

The resident who was not identified, told police that she heard a commotion in her front yard and went outside to investigate. That’s when she found the two people having sex up against the wall of her house and called the police.

When authorities arrived they found 49-year-old Teresa Ann Behan and 36-year-old Stephen James Dean still undressed in the woman’s yard. Behan admitted to authorities that she and Dean had been having sex in yard before kicking and punching one of the officers.

Both Behan and Dean were arrested and are now facing charges of indecent exposure and trespassing. Behan was charged with additional felonies for attacking the officers, while Dean was also charged with threatening to kill the officers.