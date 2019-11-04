Florida woman charged with murder after suffocating baby with pillow

A 24-year-old mother has been charged with murder after authorities say she confessed to suffocating her 10-month-old son with a pillow while he laid in his crib.

Victoria Jackson of Clearwater, Florida was arrested Friday after a person she confided in came forward to report that Jackson admitted to killing her son and to lying to medical staff and police about the incident.

According to the report, Jackson called authorities on May 24th to report that she found her son, Malachi Jackson, unresponsive in his crib. Malachi was rushed to Morton Plant Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

While the details of Jackson’s story were not available in the report, authorities say they were in the process of investigating Jackson’s story when they were contacted by the 3rd party.

Investigators then brought Jackson in for an additional interview where she confessed to killing her son.

Jackson has since been booked into the Pinellas County jail and is now facing a first-degree murder charge.