Florida Woman Facing Charges for Putting Porn in Easter Eggs

Easter eggs typically bring joy, especially to children.

However, one Florida woman had quite a different idea for their use.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested 42-year-old Abril Cestoni on 11 counts of distributing obscene material.

According to deputies, she put pornographic images in the Easter eggs, drove around town and placed them in peoples’ mailboxes.

In addition, the eggs contained non-threatening references to local churches and county buildings.

One homeowner said he found a fish cracker, a sheet of toilet paper, powdered drink mix, and a crumpled up piece of paper containing pornographic images in one of the eggs, the sheriff’s office reports.

Cestoni told deputies that said she did it to educate people. Authorities also found a bag full of pornographic material in her car.

“Our team did a great job in tracking this deranged offender down and taking her into custody,” says Sheriff Rick Staly. “Thankfully she did not appear to be sick with COVID-19 symptoms, but she certainly needs some help.”

Abril Cestoni is also facing charges for driving without a driver’s license and violating an executive order banning non-essential travel during a state of emergency.