Florida woman found with dozens of pipe bombs

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested a woman who reportedly made dozens of pipe bombs which she intended to use to injure people in the county.

27-year-old Michelle Kolts was arrested Thursday after Kolts parents notified police upon finding what they believed to be bombs and “bomb making materials” in their daughter’s bedroom.

The bomb squad responded to the scene and were able to make the home safe.

Investigators also found smokeless pistol powder, 23 knives, nunchuks and “dozens of books and DVDs about murder, mass killing, domestic terrorism and bomb making,” according to Sheriff Chad Chronister.

The HCSO bomb team was called and searched the home finding 24 pipe bombs, smokeless pistol powder, a fuse, 23 different knives, two hatchets, knumchuks, dozens of books and dvds about murder, bomb making ammunition among other things. #hcsopipebombarrest pic.twitter.com/YmOMA9Y7qW — HCSO #teamhcso (@HCSOSheriff) October 4, 2019

Sheriff Chronister also reported that Kolts had an “infatuation” with mass murders.

She has since been arrested and now faces 24 counts of making a destructive device with intent to harm.