Florida Woman Gets Prison Time for $1.6 Million Family Curse Scam

A South Florida woman who claimed to be a psychic fortune teller will spend nearly three-and-a-half years in prison, for taking substantial amounts of money from a Texas woman who wanted to have a nonexistent “family curse” removed.

According to court records, 28-year-old Sherry Tina Uwanawich was sentenced last week in Miami. She had previously pleaded guilty to committing wire fraud.

Investigators say that Uwanawich met the unnamed victim in Houston, Texas, in 2007. She gained the woman’s trust and eventually convinced her that a curse had been placed on the woman and her family. Uwanawich then had the woman give her large amounts of money, ultimately totaling $1.6 million, to purchase crystals and candles for meditations that would allegedly lift the curse.

However, Uwanawich confessed to the victim in 2014 that there had actually been no such curse.

She will spend three years and four months behind bars, and must also pay restitution.