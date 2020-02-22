Florida woman guilty in torture death of adopted daughter

A Florida woman has pleaded guilty in the torture death of her adopted 10-year-old daughter nine years ago.

According to reports, under the deal 69-year-old Carmen Barahona would get a life prison sentence in exchange for testimony against her husband, 52-year-old Jorge Barahona.

Carmen Barahona plead guilty to first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse charges in the death of Nubia Barahona.

Police found the little girl’s body drenched in chemicals behind her father’s truck on February 14, 2011. The car was found along I-95 near Palm Beach County.

The girls twin brother, Victor Barahona, was also injured but he survived. Victor later told investigators about severe abuse in their Miami-area home.

The case roiled the state Department of Children & Families because despite numerous complains about abuse of the twins little was ever done. Eventually, the state paid Victor Barahona a $5 million settlement.

Authorities discovered that the two kids were beaten and starved.

Months after the killing, DCF announced it would spend more money to recruit and train investigators, reduce caseloads for child investigators and provide more staffing and resources to a child abuse hotline.

The trial of Jorge Barahona is currently scheduled to begin in April. He has pleaded not guilty. He will face the death penalty if convicted in the girl’s death.