Florida woman hid in the ceiling of a Big Lots for hours

Authorities have arrested a woman who was reportedly caught hiding inside the ceiling of a Big Lots store.

The incident was reported at a store location in Port Charlotte, Florida.

Officials say they received a call from the manager of the store to report a shoplifter who may be hiding in the ceiling of the store. When authorities arrived, the manager told officers that the suspect was last seen entering the store’s restroom with a cart full of merchandise but when the manager entered the restroom they noticed that the suspect was no longer there and several ceiling tiles had been moved.

Deputies evacuated the store and began searching for the suspect. They removed several tiles from the ceiling, however, the suspect, later identified as 37-year-old Kristina Perkins, refused to come down.

Eventually authorities were able to get the suspect out of the ceiling and into custody.

Officials reported that they found three syringes and a spoon with white residue in her purse which later tested positive for morphine.

Perkins is now facing theft and drug charges.