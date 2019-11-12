Florida woman shot and killed by deputies after trying to run them over ID’d

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that the woman who was shot and killed by deputies after she tried to run them over with a stolen vehicle, has been identified as 20-year-old Sidney Alexis Renew.

Deputies say they received a call about the stolen Ford F-250 around 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Around 12:30 pm that same day, a deputy spotted the vehicle in a wooded area off Lakeland Acres Road and collaborated with backup to approach the vehicle.

The two deputies approached the vehicle on foot and asked Renew to turn the vehicle off and get out of it. At that point, Renew began reviving the engine and then drove at the deputies.

That’s when both deputies opened fire, fatally injuring Renew.

The deputies were uninjured in the incident and have been placed on paid administrative leave as the investigation continues.

Three people witnessed the incident and reported that Renew in fact did drive at the deputies after they requested that she exit the vehicle. The incident was also captured on a home surveillance camera.

Renew was said to have a lengthy criminal history that includes a total of 14 felonies & 6 misdemeanors.