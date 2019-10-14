Florida woman struck by plane propeller in Key West

A woman is currently recovering in the hospital after she was struck by a plane propeller at the Key West International Airport.

Officials say the pilot of the private plane left the plane running while they stood outside of it to check on a potential mechanical issue.

The unidentified woman was said to have also gotten out of the plane but walked towards the front of it where she was struck by the plane’s propeller.

Authorities say the woman lost both an arm and a leg due to the accident.

She was flown to a Miami hospital where her condition is unclear at this time.